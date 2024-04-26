Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,178,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of RBC Bearings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $244.25 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $288.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.59.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

