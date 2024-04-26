Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 53.58% of HireRight worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 94,531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

HireRight Stock Up 0.2 %

HireRight stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 million, a PE ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million.

HireRight Company Profile



HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

