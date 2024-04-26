Jennison Associates LLC Sells 136,848 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,848 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Option Care Health worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20,350.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Option Care Health by 219.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,513.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

