Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $625,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %

CW stock opened at $253.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.22. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $261.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

