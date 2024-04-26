OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

