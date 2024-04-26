RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $375,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,170,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 180,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,353,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $890.68 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $949.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $893.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

