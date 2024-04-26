RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 3.4 %

BHP Group stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

