Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Declines By 42.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 208,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gaucho Group Stock Performance

Shares of VINO opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gaucho Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

