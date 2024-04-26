Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Declines By 42.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 208,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Gaucho Group Stock Performance
Shares of VINO opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gaucho Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $12.40.
About Gaucho Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gaucho Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.