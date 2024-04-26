Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,276 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9 %

Lam Research stock opened at $901.47 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $493.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $807.04. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

