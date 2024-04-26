Signaturefd LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

