Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,538,000 after buying an additional 524,070 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,068,000 after buying an additional 535,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26,744.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 582,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

SIX opened at $23.48 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

