Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,732,051,000 after buying an additional 731,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $709,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,348,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,194,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,794,000 after purchasing an additional 762,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

SU stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.