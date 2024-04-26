Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,866,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $298.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $243.64 and a one year high of $319.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.64.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

