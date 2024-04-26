Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VONOY opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4329 per share. This is a boost from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Vonovia’s dividend payout ratio is -10.07%.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

