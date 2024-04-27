13,700 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.16. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.