19,100 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 238,816 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $43,034,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,443,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 45.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 306,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

