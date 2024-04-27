Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Richard Fortin Sells 60,000 Shares

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Richard Fortin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$4,680,120.00.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1-year low of C$36.90 and a 1-year high of C$52.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
