Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,612 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of V2X by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,329,000 after buying an additional 402,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V2X by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in V2X by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in V2X by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter worth $4,048,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

VVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

