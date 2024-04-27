Analysts Offer Predictions for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$40.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

