Analysts Offer Predictions for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$40.29 million for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement
