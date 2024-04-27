Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target at $11.75

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $471.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,912 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

