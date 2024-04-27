Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,704,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $11,338,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 588,397 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 566,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 507,577 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

