Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $5.41

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.00. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 474,652 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOUS shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 20.0% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.