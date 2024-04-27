Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Barrett Business Services worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI opened at $121.77 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $796.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

