Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 2,906,976 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $86,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35.

Shares of BTM opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

