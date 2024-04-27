Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 2,906,976 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 2,906,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $4,999,998.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $86,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35.
Bitcoin Depot Price Performance
Shares of BTM opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
