Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Sells £164,368.40 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £164,368.40 ($203,024.21).

Breedon Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.48. Breedon Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 302.90 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 408 ($5.04). The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,175.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72.

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,516.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.43) to GBX 460 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Stories

