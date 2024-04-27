California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,296 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.55% of FTI Consulting worth $39,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,737,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $211.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.39 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

