Carol Mary Kane Purchases 67,230 Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG) Stock

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £49,750.20 ($61,450.35).

LBG Media Stock Down 0.6 %

LBG stock opened at GBX 77.25 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.29. The company has a market cap of £161.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00 and a beta of 0.63. LBG Media plc has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 106 ($1.31).

Get LBG Media alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.