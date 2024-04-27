CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

