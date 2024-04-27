CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries
CF Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:CF opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.67.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
CF Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.
About CF Industries
CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CF Industries
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.