Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

