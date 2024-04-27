Cwm LLC Acquires 2,003 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after acquiring an additional 618,920 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 617,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after acquiring an additional 613,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

