Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

