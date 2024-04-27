Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

