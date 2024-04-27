Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.59.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. Also, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

