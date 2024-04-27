Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.25. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $250.63. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

