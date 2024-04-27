Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $39,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.