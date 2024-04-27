Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Gap Down to $49.10

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.10, but opened at $46.50. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 53,298 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,553 shares during the period.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

