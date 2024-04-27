First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,496,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,941,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

