Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

