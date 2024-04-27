Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 459,973 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.50. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -183.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.