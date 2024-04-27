Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 957 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.5 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

