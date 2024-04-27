Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.77

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 306701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

