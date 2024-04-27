Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 913,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $59.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.