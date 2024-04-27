iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,218,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 386% from the previous session’s volume of 250,583 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

