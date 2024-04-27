Jennison Associates LLC Sells 53,206 Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,206 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 35.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 223,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $41,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.10.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that FREYR Battery, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

