Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $17.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get Navient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAVI

Navient Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Navient by 115.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 151,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 343,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.