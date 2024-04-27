National Bank Financial Comments on TransAlta Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of C$624.00 million for the quarter.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TA
TransAlta Price Performance
TA stock opened at C$9.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.02. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89.
TransAlta Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.