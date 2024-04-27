New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.65 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $22,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after buying an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 596,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after buying an additional 301,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,077,000 after buying an additional 269,731 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after buying an additional 207,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after buying an additional 133,809 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $1,023,730. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

