New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.16 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $24,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $421.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.98. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

