New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,585 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $50,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,110.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $714.63 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,237.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,149.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.94% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.09.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

