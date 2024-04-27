Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,047.0 days.

PRRWF opened at $11.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Park Lawn from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

